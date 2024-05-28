Zimbabwe: High Court Ends Housing Scheme's Leadership Wrangle

27 May 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

The High Court recently resolved the long-standing leadership wrangle at Mupamombe Housing Project in Kadoma, with Justice Tapiwa Chitapi declaring that the committee that was elected on February 17, 2024, is legitimate.

The committee comprises chairperson Mr Final Mirirai, vice-chairperson Mr Naison Naison, Ms Munashe Chidyamazana (secretary) and Mr Anthony Mapindani (coordinator).

Mr Kennedy Paridzira is the treasurer, while Mr Believe Guta and Ms Adella Marufu were elected as committee members.

The power struggle that had started in 2018 had spilled before the High Court, with the three opposing committees wrestling for control over the scheme.

To date, the scheme has over 2 500 beneficiaries, some of whom have already built houses in Mupamombe's Phases 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Founded in 2002, Mupamombe Housing Project was the brainchild of the then Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, the late Dr Enias Chigwedere.

Among other reasons, its main aim was to lobby the Government to provide non-monetary incentives to civil servants, housing included.

It initially targeted to benefit teachers but the scheme's scope was eventually broadened to include all civil servants and pensioners.

Later on, it also took members of the private sector on-board.

In 2002, the Government ceded a piece of land for residential and commercial stands development, which now houses Mupamombe in Ingezi, Kadoma.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.