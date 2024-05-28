South Africa: Probe Launched into Racist Abuse at School Sports Fixtures - South African News Briefs - May 28, 2024

Probe Launched into Racist Abuse at School Sports Fixtures

Rondebosch Boys High School headmaster Shaun Simpson says alleged racist comments and gestures by Paarl Boys aimed at rugby and hockey players from his school will be investigated, reports IOL. Ugly scenes were witnessed when monkey gestures and noises were allegedly directed towards players from Rondebosch during their annual fixture against Paarl Boys High School. It's alleged a hockey game had to be called off after players from the two schools came to blows after a player from Rondebosch was racially abused after being sent off. The following day, another incident occurred during one of the rugby games.

eNCA Denies Censoring Jacob Zuma Interview Ahead of Election

Television news channel eNCA, also known as eNews Channel Africa, has dismissed allegations that it "censored" an interview with former president Jacob Zuma that was meant to air on Power to the Truth with JJ Tabane on Monday, reports IOL. The broadcaster said the interview could not be broadcast on Monday night as it was so close to the election that it could not advance the interest of one political party over another. Zuma is the leader and face of the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party .

Police Deployed as Taxi Protest Blocks Roads in Mthatha

Police have deployed officers from public order policing, the national intervention unit, and the tactical response team to Mthatha, where roads have been blocked during a taxi protest since Monday morning, reports TimesLIVE. The N2 and R61 are closed, with motorists advised to use alternative routes. The protest follows a clampdown last week by authorities after a resurgence of taxi-related violence in the area. Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said five suspects were arrested after shots were fired at public order policing and Mthatha visible policing members.

