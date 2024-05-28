South Africa: Boity Takes LA, Meets Kim Kardashian at the Lion King Anniversary Concert

South African media personality Boitumelo Thulo, popularly known as Boity, has been living it up in Los Angeles and had social media in a stir after sharing a picture with reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

DJ Zinhle said: You met Kim"

"I have no choice but to Stan," said Ayanda Thabethe.

@cleoicequeen added: "Shut the front door."

The award-winning rapper and businesswoman took to Instagram to share the picture of them at an event held at The Hollywood Bowl where Kim's daughter North West, 10, made her acting debut as Young Simba during The Lion King's 30th Anniversary concert.

North West is Kim and Kanye West's eldest child. She has three siblings: Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4.

Boity captioned the snap: "A night to remember."

A day earlier Boity shared a photo of her enjoying lunch at renowned LA eatery Soho House.

Boity recently made news headlines after a commentator showed that her perfume's price dropped from R595 to R60 . The intrepid businesswoman took it on the chin and explained what went wrong.

"The business failed. Very disappointing. Life happened. But we try again and keep moving forward," she wrote.

South African music theatre icon Lebo M also took take the stage in the spectacular concert alongside special guest star Jennifer Hudson. The veteran has arranged and performed music for The Lion King film series and stage productions.

He posted a picture saying: " A life-changing experience, childhood bucket list fulfilled."

He also shared snaps on X, formerly known as Twitter, of earlier rehearsals.