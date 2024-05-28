Rwanda: Djazilla Mwamikazi - the Meteoric Rise of Africa's Top Mountain Bike Rider

Rwandan women's cycling may be struggling to thrive but the recent success achieved by fast-rising cyclist Djazilla Mwamikazi could reawaken young women's dream for the sport.

At just 19, the Rwamagana-born is on a mission to become one of the best female riders that Africa has ever produced. Maybe not just the next Jeanne d'Arc Girubuntu but the best version of herself that can inspire more future generations to venture into the sport.

"When I saw the likes of Valens Ndayisenga, my idol, on the TV screens competing at Tour du Rwanda, I said to myself,'I can do it as well'," Mwamikazi told Times Sport.

And she's is on the way to achieving her dream.

Early days

Before she ventured into cycling, Mwamikazi was 'just a normal kid' who never thought she would end up in cycling. She needed someone to uncover her talent.

Her love for cycling was influenced by the young kids who surrounded her with bikes. She could barely see anyone playing any sport other than cycling. No surprise for a neighbourhood located in the 'cycling' region which raised the likes of Valens Ndayisenga and Joseph Areruya who both won Tour du Rwanda in 2014 and 2017 respectively.

Seeing her young colleague riding bikes made her easily choose cycling over other sports. Her journey started when her parents bought her a bike.

"They bought me a bike when I was still young. Just like other kids, I asked my father to buy me one and, growing up, I realized that I have a talent. Then I spoke to myself, "I can also bike."

"I started competing and win some races. That's how I found myself into cycling."

"It just came like that. I started racing in cycling competitions on sector level and I would go on to win. From that, I had an idea of competing in Rwanda Cycling Cup. I failed for the first time but I promised to myself that I would try again," she added.

Mwamikazi's journey wasn't any smooth considering that there were no junior cycling competitions organised in Rwanda.

"We all had to compete in the same category as elite female cyclists. I played and I finished seventh, then I said 'If I get a better bike, I will play better.'

Only a 'never give up' attitude kept her fighting for her career, supported by her personal coach Eugene Uwambaje, commonly known as Edgar, who currently owns Ndabaga Cycling team to which she belongs.

"Edgar, my coach, helped me to achieve all this because he was the one who gave me a bike," she said.

For Uwambaje, Mwamikazi is entitled to excelling both in road race and mountain bike which she does better considering the competitions she has won so far on the continental scene.

"We haven't even trained her enough. She the chance to try both before we decide which race she can pursue, but she can even do both," he said.

Her first competitive race was 'Race to Remember' in 2022 and she emerged third, a performance that earned her a place in the juniors national team and later the U23.

But on her debut national callup, she missed it in the final roster to represent the country at continental competition after her coach took her out of the camp to compete in the Rwandan Epic Mountain Bike race. She emerged third at the time on her debut race.

She went on to win more individual accolades at various age categories before she felt ready to compete beyond Rwanda. But the biggest success in mountain bike races than road races.

Climbing African podium

In June 2023, Mwamikazi made her mark on the African mountain biking scene by clinching the gold medal in the Africa Continental Championship MTB held in Johannesburg, South Africa. Her victory was a testament to her skill, determination, and relentless pursuit of excellence.

"The biggest race I have so far," the 19-year-old says. But again, she adds, it left me surprised and made me feel so overwhelmed.

"At the time, I said to myself, "Is it really me?" They told me that I was the one, that I should accept it," she added.

Mwamikazi recalls that she underwent anti-doping tests to see if we had not used drugs. But test proved that she had won the race on merit.

"We then went to the podium and sang 'Rwanda Nziza' (national anthem) but I still couldn't believe it [that I won]. Even when they confirmed it to my coach, I still couldn't believe it because it was my first time competing with international cyclists. I was just used to competing in Rwandan Epic locally. It was difficult but I tried," she further explained.

For the young female rider, it was just the beginning for her to taste success as she could not stop from her glory in South Africa.

Fast forward to 2024, her hunger for success remains undiminished. Although she secured two silver medals in the Africa Continental MTB Championship this year, her achievements in both the "cross country short track" (XCC) and "cross country Olympic" (XCO) categories solidified her status as one of the most promising young talents in the sport.

Competing in the U23 women's category, Mwamikazi's stellar performances have propelled her to the forefront of African mountain biking. With 290 points to her name, she currently sits at the top of the U23 rankings and an impressive fourth overall in Africa MTB rankings.

And with rankings, she stands a chance to represent Rwanda for the first time at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, in July.

"At 80 per cent, I could participate in Olympic Games. I am ranked fourth in Africa and they could pick five African cyclists. So there is pretty much likelihood that I could participate in the Olympics," she said.

But her ambitions go beyond continental success. With her sights set on global domination, Mwamikazi is currently undergoing rigorous training with the UCI Africa to prepare for a three-month camp in France. This intensive preparation is in anticipation of her participation in the World Cup series scheduled for July in Haute-Savoie.

Mwamikazi's prowess isn't confined to mountain biking alone; she's also a force to be reckoned with on the road. With exceptional climbing abilities, she has carved out a reputation as a formidable road racer. Her focus is now on preparing for the 2025 World Championship Road race, set to take place in Kigali, her motherland.

"The championship is tough but we will try. I am starting training four months before the 2024 Road World Championship in Switzerland and, that way, it will give me the picture of how best I can prepare for the 2025 edition in Kigali," said Mwamikazi.

Off the track, Mwamikazi is deeply committed to nurturing the next generation of female cyclists.

As a student at Groupe Scolaire Kabare in her home district Rwamagana, she has established an academy team for young women, inspiring and empowering her fellow students to pursue and follow their cycling dreams.

Her younger sister, Liza, is a shining example of this legacy, dominating the youth cycling scene and being earmarked as a future champion.

Mwamikazi's journey is not just about personal glory; it's about paving the way for a new generation of cyclists and championing the cause of women's cycling.

As a proud member of the Ndabaga Women Cycling Team, she embodies their mission of developing women in sports and education, leaving an indelible mark on the world of cycling and beyond.

With her talent, determination, and unwavering spirit, the future looks brighter than ever for Mwamikazi and her quest for greatness.

The future

Mwamikazi said that her dream is to find a good team and become a professional cyclist both on the national and international level.

I next five years, she said, "I want to reach a far better level than my current level, playing in a good team which pays awesomely and, most importantly, I want to become a professional cyclist competing in World Tour races."