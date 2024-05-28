Zimbabwe: Chamisa Describes Troubled Former Party CCC As a 'Mushikashika'

OPPOSITION leader Nelson Chamisa has described his former party, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) as a Mushikashika, a broken-down vehicle used as an illegal taxi in Zimbabwe.

He was speaking to journalists on Monday after delivering a statement on his position with regional body SADC regards last year's elections.

Chamisa dumped the CCC citing infiltration and took a "sabbatical" in January this year.

The party has failed to replicate the heights it realised under his leadership which saw it fill stadia across the country in commanding followership that saw it register over two million votes at August 2023's General Elections.

Factions of the CCC are at present battling for political funding.

"Yes I left the CCC, but I am still in opposition. I left Mushikashika, but I am still driving," said Chamisa in Shona.

"Being in politics does not require me to be in a party, I am a national leader. Remember I was picked by over two million people, a huge number if we compare it to past performances by opposition parties."

