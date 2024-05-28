Malawi: Trouble Soars At Immigration As Senior Officials Demand Resignation of Their Boss, Charles Kalumo, in 10 Days

28 May 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Some senior immigration officers are demanding the resignation of the Immigration Chief Charles Kalumo or his dismissal within 10 days.

These offficers have threatened to take unspecified action if Kalumo refuses to resign or the appointing authority, President Lazarus Chakwera fails to fire him. They have made the declaration after a closed-door meeting with Secretary for Homeland Security responsible for Administration Erica Maganga at Capital Hill this evening, to present their grievances.

Spokesperson for the group Charles Chisi claims the Immigration Department has lost direction under the leadership of Kalumo citing unfair dismissals, poor working conditions and maladministration.

According to Chisi, atleast 40 officers have faced unfair dismissals and the parent Ministry is not aware of the development.

He said Maganga promised to present the issue to relevant authorities and provide feedback. She however declined to speak to journalists after the late evening meeting.

There was no immediate comment from Kalumo on the matter.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.