Zimbabwe: Special Envoy of Zimbabwe Pays Courtesy Call On Prime Minister Jugnauth

The Special Envoy of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Mr S. Mumbengegwi, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, this afternoon, at the New Treasury Building in Port-Louis.

In a statement, Mr Mumbengegwi indicated that the aim of the meeting was to deliver the special message of the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the Prime Minister.

He further pointed out that his meeting with the Prime Minister was fruitful and cordial adding that the focus was mainly on the importance of documentation for the liberation of the African Continent.

"It is crucial that we learn to document our roots and history from our own perspective rather than others", emphasised Mr Mumbengegwi.