Mauritius Digital Promotion Agency Launches Digital Proficiency Course to Enhance National Digital Literacy

The Mauritius Digital Promotion Agency (MDPA), under the aegis of the Ministry of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation, and in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology and the University of Mauritius, launched the Digital Proficiency Course (DPC), on 23 May 2024, at the Mauritius Telecom Campus in Ébène.

The Digital Proficiency Course (DPC) is a comprehensive 45-hour training programme that encompasses five key modules: IT Fundamentals, Office Productivity Tools, Online Essentials, Digital Transactions and Security, and Privacy and Cyber Law. This course, equipped with e-learning facilities, is available to the public at a discounted rate of Rs 1100 per participant. Payments can be made by debit card or in cash at the MDPA office in Ébène. The registration should be done on the online platform at https://dpc.govmu.org/. Participants can opt between online or face-to-face learning during the registration process.

The Vice-Prime Minister (VPM) and Minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun; Minister of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr Darsanand Balgobin; the Chairperson of the MDPA, Mr Dhurma Ashdeo Soburrun; the Executive Director of the MDPA, Dr Suraj Juddoo and other personalities were also present.

Certificates were awarded to representatives from the National Women Entrepreneur Council, SME Mauritius, National Women's Council, Senior Citizens Council, and Cooperative Societies who have successfully completed the DPC course.

In her keynote address, Mrs Dookun-Luchoomun emphasised that the course aims not only to enhance the digital skills of the general population but also to equip young students with essential skills for the digital age. She highlighted the importance of a solid foundation in digital literacy, enabling learners to navigate the digital world with confidence and competence.

The Vice-Prime Minister underscored that initiatives like the DPC are part of the Digital Mauritius 2030 Roadmap, with education playing a critical role. She delved on the importance of a Technology-enabled Learning Strategy to advance the national education system and keep Mauritius at the forefront of global educational innovations.

VPM Dookun-Luchoomun expressed that the collaboration aims to develop a new generation of tech-savvy, motivated, and responsible Mauritians who are productive contributors to society and added that the DPC is vital in this rapidly evolving digital landscape.

In the same vein, Minister Balgobin elaborated on the impact of Industry 4.0, noting that governments worldwide are adopting new technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics to enhance productivity and quality. He underlined that the Oxford Insights "Government AI Readiness Index" ranked Mauritius first in Africa and 62nd globally. He pointed out that the DPC initiative is an indication to Government's commitment to bridging the digital divide and empowering all citizens, regardless of age.

The Minister further outlined the DPC's benefits, including enhancing digital skills for social and professional development, improving productivity for workers and businesses, boosting employability for school leavers and jobseekers, and promoting the adoption of e-services, e-commerce, e-banking, and other digital activities. The target audience includes students with the programme integrated in the Grades 7 to 9 curriculum, working professionals, senior citizens, the self-employed, and entrepreneurs.

As for Mr Soburrun, he dwelt on the need to review the previously recognised IC3 literacy course and develop the DPC by taking into consideration the rapid growth of digital technologies but also the threats associated with their usage. For his part, Dr Juddoo appealed to the population to continue learning and improve their competence as being digitally proficient is now a continuous learning.