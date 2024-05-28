Ethiopia Opens Up Many Economic Sectors to Foreign Investors

28 May 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Türkiye have conducted a trade and investment consultation forum in Istanbul, Ministry of Foreign Affair revealed.

Ethiopia's mission in Ankara organized the consultation forum in collaboration with Türkiye's Trade Association, MUSIAD.

Foreign Affairs State Minister, Ambassador Misganu Arga, Ethiopian Investment Holdings Deputy CEO, Yasmin Wohabrebi, Deputy Trade Minister of Türkiye, Mustefa Tuzcu and President of MUSIAD, Mahmut Asmash were in attendance at the forum along with more than 300 investors drawn from the two countries.

On the occasion, Foreign Affairs State Minister Misganu highlighted Ethiopia's investment potential and invited Turkish business community to invest in Ethiopia in order to elevate the existing trade and investment ties of the two countries.

The State Minister indicated the measures taken by the government of Ethiopia to open up several economic sectors to foreign investors.

Ethiopian Investment Holdings Deputy CEO, Yasmin Wohabrebi for her part discussed about investment opportunities explaining investment incentives in Ethiopia among other related issues.

Turkish Deputy Minister of Trade, Mustefa Tuzcu and the President of MUSIAD, Mahmut Asmash have also acknowledged Ethiopia's trade and investment potential.

They said investing in Ethiopia is very much advantageous as the country has huge market and is a seat of the African Union Headquarters.

The Turkish officials have also urged Türkiye investors to engage in Ethiopia's investment activities.

