Uganda: Angry Residents Block Kampala-Jinja Highway

Residents of Njeru in Buikwe district went up in arms and blocked section of the Jinja-Kampala highway near Nile Breweries over dust.

This comes after stalled plans to tarmac this section which was paved due to big potholes.

There has been a perennial pothole at the St Noa Mawagali junction hence UNRA decided to remove tarmac and replaced with Marrum, the increasing dust has irked road users who decided to protest.

This protest paralysed transport which prompted Police to swing into action.

Ssezibwa Region Police Spokesperson Hellen Butoto confirmed the demonstration but revealed that no arrests were made.

Despite the significance of this trans-Africa highway, it is in a deplorable state with big potholes in some sections.

On several occasions accidents have been registered on this road where motorists continue to suffer tyre puncture courtesy of the poor state of this road.

Early this year UNRA spokesperson told Nile Post that there is a contractor who is working on the Jinja-Kampala highway but they started from Kampala side, currently they're about to reach Namagunga area.

"Every section where the contractor considers is in deplorable state, they fix it as full scale works continue from the Kampala side" Ssempebwa said.

The road users are concerned by the delay by government to construct this main highway to Mombasa Port.