Tanzania: Why Dodoma Picked to Host Key Environment Day

DODOMA — THE government has announced that Dodoma will host the national celebrations for World Environment Day.

June 1 this year is designated as a special day for the National Environmental Cleanliness Campaign.

The Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment), Dr Selemani Jafo, told reporters at the National Environment Management Council (NEMC) in Dar es Salaam yesterday during a media briefing on the upcoming World Environment Day celebrations pegged for June 5.

Dr Jafo said that Dodoma was chosen as the host due to its environmental challenges, aligning with the theme of the celebration.

Additionally, he said the environmental campaign aims to support the National Strategy for Clean Energy for Cooking, which targets ensuring that over 80 per cent of Tanzanians use clean cooking energy by 2034.

"The use of clean energy for cooking is a specific agenda that has gained significant traction in the policies, plans, and strategies of numerous governments worldwide," he said.

He added: "The need for clean cooking energy stems from the growing amount of environmental harm caused by climate change, particularly the annual loss of 469,420 hectares of forest cover in our nation, as well as the negative health effects of using dirty energy for cooking."

Giving further details about the National Environmental Cleanliness Campaign at June 1st, he stated that Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango is expected to be the Guest of Honour for the Eastern Zone (Dar es Salaam), which will take place at Coco Beach, while the Lake Zone event in Geita will be graced by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.

Events in other regions will also be graced by dignitaries such as the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Dr Doto Biteko in the Central Zone (Dodoma) and the Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Tulia Ackson in the Southern Highlands Zone (Mbeya).

He noted that in addition to all of the regions of Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar, the campaign will also take place in the North Zone (Arusha) and the South Zone (Lindi).

"Additionally, there will be an Environmental Week Exhibition from June 1-6, where different stakeholders will be able to showcase products, innovations and creative thinking on a range of topics pertaining to environmental management and conservation," he noted.

In line with that, Dr Jafo noted that there will be the launch of activities under the Natural Vegetation Restoration Project scheduled for tomorrow, with various initiatives implemented in selected districts across mainland Tanzania.

Moreover, a National Conference of Environmental Stakeholders focusing on climate change and its effects will be held on May 31 at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC).

"The event will bring together experts and stakeholders from government ministries, international organisations, civil society, the private sector, and educational institutions to discuss environmental protection challenges and strategies moving forward," he expressed.

Speaking about the climax of the celebrations on June 5, 2024, he said it will feature a summit event at the Jakaya Kikwete Conversion Centre (JKCC) in Dodoma, where Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango is expected to preside.

He said the event will include recognising companies implementing carbon projects, distributing certificates of endorsement, launching the National Policy on the Blue Economy for 2024, and acknowledging stakeholders' contributions to environmental preservation.

The World Environment Day is celebrated annually on 5 June to put a spotlight on environmental challenges of our time.

For 2024, the World Environment Day theme "Reviving lands for a brighter future" focuses on land restoration, stopping desertification and building drought resilience. It is hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.