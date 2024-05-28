Ethiopia: UK Backs Ethiopian Startupers

ADDIS ABABA — The UK has expressed a profound and continuous support to those young Ethiopians who have been developing their own businesses.

British Embassy Mission Deputy Head Andrew Ockenden told The Ethiopian Herald that UK assisted Young Ethiopian startupers through Warka, an accelerator program funded by Embassy.

This program aims to help young Ethiopians, particularly women, in growing their businesses, the deputy head said adding; "We have been incredibly impressed by the project's impact in providing young people with the necessary skills and experience to develop their businesses, boost their confidence, and plan for their future."

"We believe that these young entrepreneurs will play a crucial role in Ethiopia's growth and development in the coming years. We are excited to witness their journey and offer support to help them expand their businesses and potentially build business empires."

Noting the Embassy's recent awards of six outstanding startupers, Andrew said that the selected entrepreneurs receive support such as networking opportunities, financial aid, and training on business accounting to help them grow in their businesses.

The UK is heavily involved in climate finance to support the transition to green technologies like solar panels and electric vehicles, he indicated.

"We believe that young entrepreneurs can play a significant role in combating climate change by making sustainable business decisions."

The deputy head said that accessing finance is a common challenge for entrepreneurs, especially young ones. The British government is facilitating connections between entrepreneurs and investors to help them secure funding for their ventures.

Looking ahead, UK is exploring options to sustain its work into other initiatives focused on economic growth, youth, and climate, he said.