Malawi: Darkness Falls in Chiradzulu As Teenager, 17, Stabs Teacher to Death and Injures Another Man

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and is being held in custody for allegedly stabbing to death a 33-year-old teacher, Shadreck Banda, and injuring another man, Wilfred Manyamba, in Chiradzulu district.

According to Sergeant Cosmas Kagulo, Public Relations Officer for Chiradzulu Police Station, the incident occurred in the early hours of May 27, 2024, at Walala village, Traditional Authority Likoswe.

Banda, a teacher at Goleka Primary School, and Manyamba, had attended a funeral vigil in the village and were looking for beer when they encountered the teenager carrying a bag.

When they asked him what was in the bag, he claimed it was a pig. The two men confronted him, and he ran into his parents' house, hid the bag, and then charged at them with a sharp knife, stabbing both men multiple times.

The victims were rushed to Chiradzulu District Hospital, where Banda was pronounced dead on arrival, and Manyamba was admitted for treatment. The teenager, whose name has not been released, will be charged with murder and grievous harm once investigations are complete.