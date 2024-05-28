Zimbabwe: Couple Jailed After Faking Daughter's Death for Insurance Money

A Masvingo couple was sentenced to six months in prison after faking their daughter's death so they defraud Ecosure Funeral Cover.

Three months of the sentence was suspended on condition that they perform 105 hours of community service.

Rungamirai Machinjike (27), and Talent Rutindingwe (33), from Chief Nhema's area in Zaka, appeared before the Masvingo Magistrates' Court.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, the couple had registered Machinjike for Ecosure Funeral cover and added Rutindingwe, their daughter as a dependent.

"The first accused person registered for Ecosure Funeral cover and added the second accused person, her daughter and her cousin as dependents. During the period extending from November 2023 to December 2023, the accused person misrepresented to Ecosure that their daughter had passed on in November 2023.

"In an effort to substantiate their claim, she fraudulently obtained a death confirmation letter from the Headman and identity documents of her witnesses which she gave to her husband to go and process the claim. The second accused person went on to complete claim forms and attached the fraudulent documents. He signed on behalf of the witnesses", said the prosecution.

However, Ecosure conducted preliminary investigations which indicated that the duo had faked their daughter's death.

"The matter came to light when Ecosure instituted preliminary investigations to verify the authenticity of the claim and established that the duo had made a false claim. A Police report was made leading to their arrest", added NPA.