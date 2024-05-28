Kenya: Ruto Dismisses Muguka Ban By Mombasa, Kilifi Counties

President William Ruto has dismissed directives issued by Mombasa and Kilifi counties banning the trade of Muguka, a move likely to spark conflict between local and national authorities.

Speaking on Monday in Nairobi, Ruto bolstered the sector by promising to allocate Ksh500 million to the industry in the current financial year.

"The future of Miraa/Muguka lies in scaling up farming, aggregation, grading, pricing, packaging, and value addition of the crop. Therefore, the government has committed Ksh500 million in the 2024/25 financial year for the value addition of these scheduled crops," the statement read.

The two counties banned the sale, transportation, and distribution of the stimulant, citing its negative effects on users.

President Ruto met with Embu County leaders, including Governor Cecily Mbarire, her deputy, the senator, the women's representative, Members of the National Assembly, and County Assembly members to discuss the issue.

"With Muguka recognised by national legislation, any other laws or orders that contradict national legislation are null and void. The Crops Act 2013 and the Miraa Regulations 2023 were passed by the National Assembly and the Senate, with the concurrence of the Council of Governors," stated a communique from State House.

Dr Ruto emphasised that the regulations, having been passed by Parliament, require the government to allocate funds for the farming, licensing, promotion, regulation, transportation, aggregation, selling, marketing, and export of the crop.

State House directed the Ministry of Agriculture to convene a consultative forum to address concerns and agree on implementing the Miraa/Muguka Regulations 2023.