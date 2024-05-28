Uganda: Majority of Ugandans Want Manufacturers Cover the Costs for Reuse, Recycling of Plastic Waste - Survey

A survey commissioned by the World-Wide Fund for Nature and the Plastic Free Foundation and conducted by Ipsos has indicated that majority of Ugandans want manufacturers to cover the cost of reuse and recycling of plastic waste in the country.

"More than nine in 10 Ugandan survey participants believe it's important that global rules require all plastic manufacturers to pay fees that cover the costs of reuse, recycling and safe management of plastic waste," the survey whose findings were released on Tuesday said.

Whereas government has implemented regulatory frameworks, including restrictions on the production, sale and use of single-use plastics such as polythene bags, statistics show that between 2018 and 2023, Uganda produced 12,330 metric tonnes of polyethylene terephthalate that contributed to the country's manufacturing sector and imported other plastic goods.

According to the survey by WWF, 96% of Ugandans believe it is important that global rules require a ban on types of plastic that cannot be easily recycled in practice.

"More than nine in 10 Ugandan survey participants believe it's important that global rules require transparent labelling on plastic products. Nearly all Ugandan survey participants believe it's important that global rules require manufacturers and retailers to provide reuse and refill systems."

The survey, which targeted 24,727 respondents in 32 countries, including Uganda found out that almost the entire world supports specific rules to ensure accountability and action against single-use plastics to address plastic pollution.

Commenting about the survey, Ivan Tumuhimbise, the Country Director of WWF Uganda said the ban on single-use plastics needs to be implemented.

" Currently, only 9% of plastic waste is recycled. Plastics are not only used for packaging consumer goods but also for chemicals used in agriculture and livestock. As we consider banning single-use plastics, we must also examine our own behavior, culture, and preferences. Are we ready for policy change and behavior change? What are we willing to do to address the impacts of plastic pollution on our climate, water resources, and health," Tumuhimbise said.

Emmanuel Otala, the chairperson of the parliamentary committee on environment and natural resources described plastic pollution as a global pandemic which needs to be dealt with decisively.

"The right thing is to regulate and put sanctions and some responsibilities on the producers of plastics. We must ensure manufacturers bear the responsibility of removing plastics from the environment,"Otala said.

The legislator said whereas the country has good laws and policies on dealing with plastics, enforcement is poor.

"Civil society should be the champions of enforcing these policies which are gathering dust on the shelves. As parliament we shall provide the necessary financing requirements."