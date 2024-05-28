Kenya: 1.3mn People With HIV Under Treatment in Over 3,000 Health Centres - MoH

28 May 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health says 1.3 million people living with HIV and AIDS and under treatment across 3,752 facilities.

According to Medical Services Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai who cited statistics as at December 2023.

Kimtai stated that Kenya has adopted the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended three-test algorithm for HIV diagnosis, enhancing diagnostic precision.

"Despite recent challenges questioning the quality of HIV testing services, the Ministry of Health reaffirms its unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards," he stated.

He indicated that "through rigorous capacity-building initiatives and robust quality assurance measures, the Ministry ensures the reliability and safety of testing services."

He assured that Kenya remains steadfast in its fight against HIV/AIDS, ranking 7th globally for its HIV epidemic.

"With approximately 1.4 million individuals living with HIV (PLHIV), the country persists in delivering comprehensive care and preventive measures," he said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

