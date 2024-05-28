South Africa: Home Affairs Offices Open for ID Applications, Collections

The Department of Home Affairs' branches will remain open for the duration of the elections for ID applications and collections.

The offices will open at 08:00 and close at 21:00 on the day of the elections on 29 May 2024.

The offices will also assist with resolving challenges pertaining to duplicates, amendments, rectifications and dead-alive cases with the required supporting documents.

Mobile offices are scheduled to return to deliver IDs in the remote areas where they took applications from. Local offices, working with stakeholders that include councillors, will communicate the dates, times and venues of those visits.

Mobile offices will be used to support the identified local offices.

"We invite people who have applied for their IDs, particularly young people who are first time applicants, to come to our offices to collect their documents. This initiative gives people more options to collect their enabling documents," said Deputy Minister, Njabulo Nzuza.

"We encourage clients who have applied for identification documents and have received their SMS notifications, to seize this opportunity by visiting their Home Affairs office to collect these critical documents," he said.

Clients can book appointments to collect their Smart ID Cards and Green barcoded ID books before visiting offices by using the Branch Appointment Booking System (BABS), which is available at www.dha.gov.za.

Alternatively, clients can simply visit the offices without making a booking.