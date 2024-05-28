South Africa: Nonprofit Sounds Alarm Over Rising Child Hunger Fuelling 'Perpetual Cycle of Poverty' in SA

analysis

As we mark World Hunger Day (28 May) - which is dedicated to raising awareness of the global hunger crisis and malnutrition - South African NPO workers warn the hunger crisis is growing, and flag the multiple ills that accompany child neglect and abuse.

Rise Against Hunger gives food to early childhood development centres (ECDs) and creates sustainable farming projects and disaster relief activities to eradicate hunger one meal at a time. The organisation has packed more than 57 million meals globally.

In South Africa about 10 million adults and nearly three million children experience hunger, a 2021 study found, and 600,000 children were experiencing perpetual hunger, hunger every day or almost every day.

According to the Hunger Project, founded in 1918, hunger has affected humanity since the beginning of time. It is a chronic state of malnutrition that results from a lack of access to sufficient food.

Rise Against Hunger chief executive Brian Nell said that in their engagement with communities they often hear about parents not being able to pay the average ECD fee of R300 in some months. "In some cases the parents are then forced to leave their children at home. Apart from them not receiving a daily nutritious meal for that period, there are also major concerns around their safety (home alone) and losing out on valuable foundation-phase educational activities. It's a huge setback."

This was concerning because the developmental years are critical. Between the age of...