Uganda: Is Government Budget Crazy?

The government budget is a topic that often sparks debates and controversies. Many people argue that government spending is out of control and that the budget is simply crazy. The allocation of funds to various sectors, the size of the budget deficit, and the priorities set by the government are all points of contention.

One of the primary reasons people view the government budget as crazy is the sheer scale of government spending.

Some argue that the government is spending far beyond its means, leading to ballooning deficits and unsustainable levels of debt. They point to extravagant projects, unnecessary expenses, and inefficient use of taxpayer money as evidence of the budget's craziness.

But now, how can a whole responsible government that cares for its people budget more for special meals and drinks than for nine regional hospitals combined? Well did you know, in low-income countries like Uganda 9 to 25 out of every 100 maternal deaths are caused by preeclampsia which is a type of high blood pressure that some people get during pregnancy.

We have a big health concern here because the future leaders of Uganda are slowly declining in numbers. In the face of all that the government then goes ahead to overbudget for the people who already afford their lifestyles and later on travel abroad for medical services.

Furthermore, the allocation of funds within the budget is often scrutinized. Certain sectors receive disproportionate amounts of funding, while other crucial areas are neglected.

Others even award themselves for their services. This has led to an imbalance in resource distribution and can have had detrimental effects on society as a whole.

I thought all of us were firm on the notion that " educate a child educate a nation" but sadly it seems like our leaders have given a blind eye and a dead eye to someone of the children rights abuses they are committing.

Clothing, bedding, and footwear are allocated shs 134.644 billion whilst schools get shs15.28 billion with an amazing shs 119.365 billion.

One university student tweeted, "No hope for muntu wa wansii," and indeed all hope is gone. Another posed a question, "Are the MPs working for us or for themselves?"

My two cents, Uganda is now a one man for himself God for us all home. Hon Betty Nambooze said this and I carefully quoted, " Uganda is waiting for God." Its now survival of the fittest.

The future is doomed with some children being denied their rights to see the day, others have short-lived lives because hospitals are not well equipped. Others are denied a shot at normal childhood because the same hospitals claimed their parents.

In the face of all this, the Ugandan education system has denied them a shot at a better life. We complain over theft murder and other crimes as we ignore the actual vice landing us in such a mess.

The government budget is a complex and controversial topic. While some may argue that it is crazy due to excessive spending, misallocation of funds, and skewed priorities, others may defend it as a necessary tool for addressing societal needs.

Regardless of one's stance, it is clear that the government budget will continue to be a hotly debated issue for years to come as long as the taxpayer does not get value for their money.