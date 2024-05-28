Namibians Warned to Prepare for Cold Weather

28 May 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibia Meteorological Service says the country should expect very cold weather conditions in the coming days.

Odillo Kgobetsi, chief forecaster at the Namibia Meteorological Service, on Tuesday said an upper trough has been monitored, located in the western Atlantic Ocean.

He said this system is expected to impact various regions of Namibia, with a significant temperature decrease, accompanied by increased cloud cover, anticipated across interior regions.

Kgobetsi further said rainfall is expected to occur in the southern and western areas of the country on Tuesday evening, spreading eastward to encompass central areas over the weekend.

"The weekend forecast indicates a significant drop in temperatures, with potential frost conditions in southern, western and central areas," said Kgobetsi.

"Be advised of the possibility of severe weather events on 2 to 3 June which could pose a threat to small livestock farmers and nursery operations in the southern, western and central regions," Kgobetsi added.

He urged people to closely monitor weather updates and take appropriate precautions to ensure their safety and the well-being of livestock and during the cold spell.

