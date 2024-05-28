South Africa: Sunny and Cool Conditions Expected On Voting Day

Wednesday promises to bring clear, sunny skies across most parts of the country, as millions of South Africans will take to the polls to elect the leadership of the seventh democratic administration.

In this 2024 General Election, there are over 27.79 million registered voters, who are expected to cast their votes at over 23 000 voting stations on Wednesday.

Special votes are currently underway, with overseas voting already having taken place.

"It is undoubtedly good news that no severe or extreme weather is anticipated in the lead up to, and including, voting day. It is also very encouraging that daytime weather conditions will remain pleasantly cool over the southern half of the country, while the northern provinces will be warm, but not particularly hot," the South African Weather Service (SAWS) said on Tuesday.

Predicted weather conditions for Wednesday include warm in places over the northern areas of Limpopo, North West and Northern Cape, otherwise sunny and cool. It will be windy and gusty over the western interior, especially from mid-morning onwards. Blowing dust could locally reduce visibility over these areas and could also result in minor disruption and discomfort for voters at voting stations.

South Africans will be exercising their democratic right to vote on 29 May 2024.

"The persistence of such mild, settled weather conditions is somewhat unusual for this time of year but will no doubt be welcomed by election officials, as well as the public.

"At this stage, voting day is expected to remain dry and rain-free. A cold front will indeed be moving closer to the Western Cape on voting day. However, current numeric weather prediction models (NWP) indicate that rainfall associated with the arrival of the cold front will only occur after Wednesday," SAWS said.

The weather service has recommended that voters and election officials be cognisant of the outlook for predominantly sunny conditions for large parts of the country.

"Wide-brimmed hats, sunblock and sunglasses are therefore recommended, especially if voting queues result in voters standing in direct sunshine for extended periods. Moreover, it is a good idea to remember to drink water regularly, in order to avoid dehydration.

"It is also important to bear in mind that infants, small children as well as the elderly and infirm are highly prone to dehydration, especially when the weather is sunny, dry and warm, as will be the case on voting day, 29 May 2024," SAWS said.

SAWS said it will continue to monitor any further weather developments and will issue subsequent warnings if any need arises.