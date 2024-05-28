Rwanda: Small Islands Deserve 'Special Attention' Against Climate Crisis, Says Ngirente

Rwanda believes that small islands and developing States deserve special attention as they are most vulnerable to climate effects, Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente has said.

The Premier was speaking at the Fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States underway in Antigua and Barbuda.

Held under the theme Charting the Course Toward Resilient Prosperity, the conference has attracted global leaders as they deliberate on unique challenges that such countries face, the distinctive perspectives they hold, and the tailored support they require to unlock their transformative potential.

ALSO READ: 2023: When Rwanda took bold steps in fight against climate change

On this, Ngirente pointed out that the potential for prosperity for all is huge and untapped. He noted that the planet's natural wealth, especially of small islands and developing States, is evident.

However, he said, action is needed to turn this huge potential into real prosperity.

"Equally important, nations must build the right and strong partnerships to ensure that their populations, particularly the most vulnerable ones, enjoy better lives and prosperity."

The conference comes at a time when nations keep losing years of effort and sometimes decades of development to shocks of various types.

"For small island developing States, climate shocks have become in many instances an existential threat. To win the battle, investments in resilience must be scaled up and consolidated," he said, rallying for the need to foster innovative solutions and knowledge sharing in designing and building climate shock resilient infrastructure.

While development priorities for small islands are "clearly" articulated in major global frameworks, Ngirente pointed out; "If climate agenda and finance are to work they must work first for the vulnerable nations."

In the face of climate shocks, the vulnerable countries often assume the leading role in the global agenda even outpricing many other countries, Ngirente stressed.

"This has been obvious not only in advancing the climate agenda but also advocating for the reform of the financial architecture and development financing, to cite only those."

"In Rwanda, we believe in solidarity and partnerships that are mutually beneficial. We can work together to advocate for a more responsive and inclusive international financing architecture."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Enormous potential

"There is a lot more potential today than ever before. Much effort is needed to leverage the potential return of investment in people, especially the youth, as well as the potential return of fair global trades and technological progress to advance economies."

With bold commitment and a sense of urgency let us strengthen our partnership and cooperation for the better future of our islands and planet."

Small islands and developing States host 40 percent of the world's coral reefs and support 20 percent of the earth's terrestrial biodiversity, according to Ngirente.

Opening the Conference following his election as its President, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne stressed that small island developing States are "on the front lines of a battlefield of a confluence of crises -- none of which they have caused or created".

Their small size, limited financial resources, and constrained human capital place them at a marked disadvantage on the global stage, he reiterated. He also urged that the conference spark a new era of fervent, persistent progress.

"Let it be proclaimed that here, on the shores of Antigua and Barbuda, we did more than dream of a resilient future, we acted decisively."

UN Secretary-General António Guterres asserted that both the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change were born, in large part, from the efforts and leadership of small island developing States.

"Today, we need your fierce voices more than ever," he stressed, citing the need for developed countries to fulfill their climate pledges and for reformation of the outdated, dysfunctional, and unfair global financial architecture.