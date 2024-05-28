South Africa: Motorists Warned of Road Closure in Mpumalanga

Motorists travelling between Emalahleni and Delmas are advised that the N12 Road between Emalahleni and Delmas is closed due to a multiple vehicle pile-up that is believed to have largely caused by prevailing misty conditions on the road.

"The road in Emalahleni is closed at the N4 and N12 split, therefore motorists who are travelling from Middelburg to Johannesburg are advised to proceed with N4 and use R555 until they reach Balmoral where they can then re-join N12," the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety Security and Liaison said on Tuesday.

Those driving from Delmas direction are advised to take R555 in Ogies and join N4 in Emalahleni.

The officials and emergency personnel are on the scene to redirect motorists. It is not clear how many vehicles are involved and the nature and types of crashes or injuries if there are any at this stage.

It is not clear how long the road will be closed.