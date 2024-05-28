South Africa: Limpopo Police, IEC Collaborating to Address Security Concerns During Elections

Police in Limpopo are working closely with various stakeholders, including the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to address security concerns effectively during the voting period.

"We have implemented dedicated communication channels for citizens to report any suspicious activities or incidents associated with the elections, including the utilisation of the SAPS app for reporting any criminal activities within the community," said Limpopo Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe.

Addressing a media briefing on Monday, Hadebe called on community members to download the SAPS app, as it has proven to be an invaluable tool for reporting criminal activities to the police.

"One of our biggest threats at the moment is fake news. We strongly condemn the spreading of fake news, unverified information, rumours and threats, as this seeks to cause panic and confusion, and in some instances, incite violence," Hadebe said.

Hadebe urged members of the community to fact check before sharing anything on social media platforms.

"Those who are found to be sharing inflammatory messages and inciting violence will be charged accordingly. We, therefore, urge prompt reporting of these incidents to ensure that law enforcement deals with such issues.

"Through public awareness campaigns, we are educating citizens about their rights and responsibilities during the electoral process.

"Your co-operation and support are crucial in upholding the integrity of the elections and safeguarding democracy in our beloved province," Hadebe said.

Hadebe said through the Provincial Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (ProvJoints), which is led by the South African Police Service, the South African National Defence Force and the State Security Agency, they will continue to scan the election activities and taking a bird's eye view of all the voting stations in the province.

"We established a dedicated team through ProvJoints that is tasked to ensure the development of a security strategy that entails the implementation of command and control measures to protect the integrity and credibility of the 2024 general elections.

"We have identified 157 voting stations that we have characterised as medium risk and 24 high risk voting stations," she said.

With regard to the recent shooting incident that took place at Juju Valley in Seshego, Hadebe assured the community that the law enforcement agencies - led by SAPS - are actively monitoring the situation and implementing the necessary measures to guarantee the well-being and security of all citizens during this heightened election period.

"While measures have been put in place, the ultimate responsibility of a safe and secure election lies with each one of us. We remain resolute in our stance to fight crime in the province," Hadebe said.