Tanzania: Citizens Urged to Register in Permanent Voters' Register Book

MWANZA — MWANZA Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Regional Chairman Mr Micheal Lushinge has asked the residents of Kwimba District to make sure they register themselves in the permanent national voters' register when the exercise begins.

Mr Lushinge made the call over the weekend during his one-day visit to inspect the development of the party projects and the implementation of the 2020-2025 election manifesto.

He asked all residents in Kwimba District who have relocated from one residential location to another, those who lost the voters' cards and those who have reached 18 years to go and register when the exercise begins.

"I also request women in Kwimba to come out in large numbers to vie for various elective posts in the forthcoming civic election scheduled later this year and general election next year through the CCM party," he said.

He asked citizens to support incumbent leaders from the village to national level, a factor he said, will help to propel development.

"Everyone has the right to elect and be elected, so when the time comes, the government will announce dates for civic election, and every qualifying voter must fully participate in the civic exercise," he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Lushinge has directed Kwimba District council to make sure they complete projects on time.

He has instructed the Kwimba District Commissioner (DC), Mr Ng'wilabuzu Ludigija and the Kwimba District Executive Director (DED) Ms Happiness Msanga to ensure Budushi Health Centre uses an electronic system in the issuance of payment receipts.

Kwimba District Commissioner (DC), Mr Ng'wilabuzu Ludigija said that the Budushi Health Centre project in Sumve Ward will help to decongest Sumve Catholic Hospital.

He said that when the project is completed, it will also help to provide outpatient health services to 72,318 citizens in Sumve, Mantare, Ngulla, Walla and Mwabomba wards.

Kwimba DED Ms Msanga has said that their council has been prudently spending project funds and ensures that all projects are completed on time