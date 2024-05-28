Kenya: EU Naval Force Conducts First Multi-Agency Exercise With Kenya to Boost Maritime Security

Nairobi — The European Union Naval Force Operation ATALANTA (EUNAVFOR ATALANTA) conducted its inaugural joint multi-agency exercise with Kenyan security forces last week.

The exercise, named USALAMA BAHARINI, ran from May 20-24 and involved the Kenyan Navy and the Kenyan Coast Guard Service.

EUNAVFOR ATALANTA plays a vital role in the EU's Common Security and Defence Policy and the EU's Naval Diplomacy in the Indo-Pacific region.

The primary objective of the exercise was to enhance maritime security, foster cooperation and dialogue on regional peace and security issues, and facilitate knowledge sharing among all participants.

"Kenya and the EU share a common border, the sea. The security and stability of the sea are integral to the security and stability of our societies. We must open our eyes to the sea," said Vice Admiral Ignacio Villanueva Serrano, the Operation Commander of EUNAVFOR ATALANTA.

The exercise aimed to strengthen the relationship between Kenyan naval units and EUNAVFOR ATALANTA, increasing mutual trust among participants.

It was divided into two parts: seminars and drills at sea. The seminars covered various topics, including a legal seminar and Maritime Interdiction Operations, while the practical exercises allowed participants to apply their knowledge in a simulated scenario.

EUNAVFOR ATALANTA's flagship, ITS MARTINENGO, participated as the simulated vessel transferring materials and personnel suspected of engaging in illicit drug and arms trafficking to various Kenyan security agencies.

The USALAMA BAHARINI exercise was jointly organized by EUNAVFOR ATALANTA, the International Maritime Organization (IMO), and Kenya's State Department for Shipping and Maritime Affairs.