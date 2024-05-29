Zimbabwe: Five Chinese Nationals in Court After Cremating Friend's Body Without Authority

Five Chinese nationals landed in the dock after they cremated the body of a friend who passed on last week without authority.

The five are Chen Ying (44), Xia Wexing (40), Guo Weilin (32), Yan Qi (36) and Wang Huasheng 35.

They all pleaded guilty when they appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo who fined them US$200 each.

The five risk being jailed for three months if they fail to pay the fine by June 7.

The five were charged with contravening Section 17 of the Burial and Cremation Act, alternatively making false declarations and misrepresentation for cremation.

According to prosecutor Nomsa Kangara, on May 22, a Chinese national, Huang Tian Song died at the Trauma Centre in Borrowdale, Harare.

"The five acting in common purpose, took the body to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for a postmortem after which they visited the Registrar General's Office to acquire a burial order on 22 May 2024," the court heard.

The court further heard that after obtaining the burial order, the five connived and produced a false affidavit in Ying's name purporting to have been granted permission by the deceased's relatives to cremate the body.

Cremation was done by Monson Funeral Parlour.