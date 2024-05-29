Zimbabwean Sculptors Find Voice in Stone Carving

Washington Musonza, a stone sculptor, has carved out a name in Zimbabwe's renowned stone sculpture tradition. The 58-year-old artist's dynamic work ranges from abstract to figurative pieces, drawing inspiration from everyday experiences.

For Musonza, art is a medium of expression that transcends human language. "Art is a silent language," Musonza told Xinhua. "With art, you can communicate with anyone; art knows no boundary."

Creating an art piece involves selecting the perfect stone, followed by chiseling it. The figure he carves is determined by the shape and size of the stone. "I like talking, but I know I cannot fully express my feelings through words. So I do it through stones. They tell me what to do; I understand the language of art," he said.

"When I sculpt a piece, I leave it to the people who come to see it. They can talk and ask questions to the art and be answered while I am away," Musonza added.

Washington Musonza, a stone sculptor, is pictured at his gallery in Harare, Zimbabwe, May 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Tafara Mugwara)

Zimbabwe's stone sculpture tradition draws inspiration from the country's cultural heritage, dating back to the Great Zimbabwe, a medieval city known for its imposing stone works, from which the country derives its name. While modern sculptors use electrified tools like grinders, much of the work is done in the southern African country with simple tools such as hammers and chisels.

The sculptures, mostly made from serpentine stone, depict everyday life scenarios such as women holding children or children playing, among other subjects. Some sculptures depict mystical figures. These stone sculptures have become globally acclaimed and are highly sought after by collectors. Across the country, they enchant admirers in many public spaces and private gardens.

Throughout his career as an artist, Musonza has received several accolades and has exhibited in many international art symposiums, including three in China. He hopes to spread Zimbabwean stone art globally so that more people can appreciate the country's traditions.

Two sculptors work on a stone sculpture in Harare, Zimbabwe, May 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Tafara Mugwara)

Over the years, Musonza and other artists, including 51-year-old Bernard Mutonhodza, have been working to keep the Zimbabwean tradition of stone sculpture flourishing. "Since I have inherited this culture from my forefathers, it must not stop with me. I must pass it on to others so they can also pass it to future generations," Musonza said.

Having perfected the skill of stone carving by learning from his seniors, Mutonhodza is now inspiring other young artists. "My role in art is to ensure our culture continues and that the new generations inherit this knowledge," Mutonhodza told Xinhua.

To keep the stone carving tradition flourishing, Mutonhodza is also imparting his knowledge to 27-year-old Abraham Karuru. "My ambition is to advance this stone sculpture tradition so that people can get to know this craft," said Karuru.

For Musonza, nothing is as fulfilling as witnessing the stone carving tradition being kept alive. "I feel very proud. It shows that I am a good teacher because if I don't teach people, it means our culture will die. I am proud that even if I go today, they can still raise the flag of Zimbabwean art," he said.