Rwanda: Government of Rwanda Statement On Forbidden Stories Media Campaign

press release

Kigali — For several days this month, government officials and Rwandan citizens have been pestered by politically motivated campaigners planning a series of media hit pieces on Rwanda.

We have declined to engage with the re-hashed accusations because we have already addressed them repeatedly.

Rwandans have come to expect this kind of media flurry by the usual actors, timed to disrupt our upcoming presidential and legislative elections.

In a similar vein, along Rwanda's western border, in the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, there is a parallel attempt to protect the genocidal militia FDLR, in the hopes of hurting Rwanda and in support of the open call for "regime change" by the President of the DRC.

This objective will not materialise because of the strong unity and accountable political system that Rwandans have built over the years. Rwanda's democratic processes will continue, and Rwandans will make their choices about who they want to lead them into the future, peacefully and confidently.

END.

------------

DÉCLARATION DU GOUVERNEMENT RWANDAIS SUR LA CAMPAGNE MÉDIATIQUE DE FORBIDDEN STORIES

Kigali, le 28 mai 2024

Au cours des derniers jours, des dirigeants et citoyens rwandais ont été importunés par la préparation d'une campagne médiatique politiquement motivée et hostile envers le Rwanda.

Nous avons décidé de ne pas réagir à ces anciennes accusations que nous avons déjà réfutées à plusieurs reprises.

Il est devenu habituel pour les Rwandais de faire face à de telles manoeuvres médiatiques menées par les mêmes individus et cherchant à semer le trouble à l'approche de nos élections présidentielles et législatives.

En parallèle, le long de la frontière ouest du Rwanda, dans le cadre du conflit à l'Est de la République Démocratique du Congo, une tentative similaire est en cours pour protéger la milice génocidaire FDLR, dans le but de nuire au Rwanda et de soutenir l'appel public au "changement de régime" lancé par le Président de la RDC.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Cependant, cet objectif ne se concrétisera pas en raison de la forte unité de la population et du système politique responsable que les Rwandais ont établi au fil des ans. Les processus démocratiques du Rwanda se poursuivront, et les Rwandais choisiront en toute confiance et dans la paix ceux qu'ils souhaitent voir les diriger vers l'avenir.

FIN

-------------

ICYO GUVERINOMA IVUGA KU BIREGO BYO GUCECEKESHA ITANGAZAMAKURU

Kigali, ku wa 28 Gicurasi 2024

Muri iyi minsi hongeye kwaduka ibikorwa by'abakoresha itangazamakuru bibasira ubuyobozi bw'u Rwanda n'abaturage muri rusange, bagamije inyungu za politiki.

Twahisemo kudakomeza gusubiza ibyo bihuha bidafite ishingiro kuko twabisobanuye kenshi kandi ku buryo buhagije.

Abanyarwanda ntibagitungurwa n'ibyo bikorwa by'abo bakoresha itangazamakuru mu nyungu zabo bwite, ahanini bigamije guhungabanya imigendekere myiza y'amatora ya Perezida wa Repubulika n'ay'Abadepite.

Ibi bijyanye kandi no kuba, hafi y'umupaka w'Uburengarazuba bw'u Rwanda, mu ntambara ibera mu Burasirazuba bwa Repubulika Iharanira Demokarasi ya Kongo, umutwe w'abajenosideri wa FDLR ukomeje gukingirwa ikibaba, hagamijwe kugirira nabi u Rwanda no gushyigikira "ihinduka ry'ubutegetsi" rimaze igihe ritangajwe na Perezida wa DRC.

Iyi ntego ntizigera igerwaho, kuko Abanyarwanda biyubakiye politiki itajegajega ishingiye ku bumwe no gukorera mu mucyo muri iyi myaka ishize. Inzira ya demokarasi u Rwanda rwahisemo izakomeza; kandi, mu mahoro no mu bwisanzure, Abanyarwanda bazihitiramo abo bifuza ko babayobora mu gihe kiri imbere.