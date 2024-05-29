Mozambique Channel Should Be Option for Shipping Whenever Suez Canal Is Unavailable

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi believes that the Mozambique Channel should be used as an option for navigation whenever the Suez Canal is unavailable.

According to Nyusi, speaking to reporters at Maputo airport on Monday, minutes after his return from a two-day official visit to the Comoros, cooperation with this neighboring country, through the Mozambique Channel, may bring benefits.

Nyusi visited the Comoros to attend the ceremony in which Azali Assoumani was sworn into office, after being reelected as President of the Union of the Comoros on 14 January.

"When the Suez Canal had difficulties, the Mozambique Canal was used more. So we always have to be prepared because it's a safe option for all countries, and in more difficult times', he said.

"We can't have a neighboring country, close to the northern province of Cabo Delgado, without being in communication with us', he added.

Nyusi also said that, during his 10 years in office, his government cemented bilateral ties with Comoros, which has resulted in the continued maintenance of maritime security for both countries.

"We have our fellow citizens here who were born there [Comoros] and are now Mozambicans. Our visit was productive, and the economic and commercial areas are fundamental for further cementing cooperation with that country', he said.

Nyusi regretted the fact that, in order to travel to the Comoros, Mozambicans must first fly to Ethiopia or France.

"Why don't we take 30 minutes from Pemba, or 40 minutes from Nacala, to be able to get there [Comoros] and communicate with the world?', the President asked.

For this reason, Nyusi said that he invited the Comorian ministers for specific areas to make a working visit to Mozambique to boost trade and investment between the two countries.

"It was a brief visit, but a very productive one', he said. "We have a market there and they have a market here. It's a country that needs a lot of imports. They depend on Pakistan, on Indonesia and even on France from where they import tomatoes. They don't have cement. But we have cement here'.

"There is a lot we can do together, particularly in the area of security', Nyusi said. "We shared the experience of what we are doing about terrorism in Mozambique, and they need this information'.