South Africa: ANC Government Officials in KZN Fear Losing Their Jobs After Fiercely Contested May 29 Polls

The ANC has led KwaZulu-Natal for 20 years. Now, as it faces the possibility of losing the province in the elections, some government officials worry they may be out of work under a new administration.

KwaZulu-Natal -- with 5.7 million registered voters -- is expected to be hotly contested by rival parties in the election. Most opinion polls suggest it is likely to emerge with a coalition government as none of the parties is expected to win an outright majority.

If this happens, KZN will see a change of government, something that last occurred in the province in 2004, when the African National Congress (ANC) won it from the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), resulting in S'bu Ndebele becoming the first ANC premier of KwaZulu-Natal.

This time around, it is not yet clear whether the ANC will retain power on its own or with a coalition; whether the IFP and its coalition with the DA and other parties will turn the tables; or whether the MK party will make a big impact.

In early April, the outgoing KwaZulu-Natal legislature Speaker, Nontembeko Boyce, presided over the last sitting of the KZN legislature. On 9 April, she presided over a farewell gala dinner and gave certificates of service and appreciation to all 80 MPLs who were part of the sixth administration, marking the end of their careers, unless, of course, they return to the House after the elections....