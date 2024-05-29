South Africa: Sunny and Cool Weather Predicted for SA Voters Ahead of Seventh Democratic National Poll

analysis

Voters across most parts of the country can expect sunny and cool conditions as they line up to cast their vote in the seventh general elections. It will be warm in the northern provinces.

The 27.6 million registered voters in South Africa can expect good weather conditions as they line up to vote in the 2024 national elections on Wednesday.

Voting stations across the country will open at 7am, and while it may be a chilly start, the day is expected to be sunny and dry, according to the SA Weather Service.

Despite some windy and gusty conditions over the southwestern interior and some morning fog along the west coast and the escarpment of Mpumalanga and Limpopo, voters can mostly expect warm conditions with no severe weather anticipated.

"The persistence of such mild, settled weather conditions is somewhat unusual for this time of year but will no doubt be welcomed by election officials as well as the public," said the SA Weather Service.

The SA Weather Service predicts that it will be windy over the western interior, especially from mid-morning onwards, and warns that dust could reduce visibility in these areas. It could also result in minor disruptions and discomfort for voters queuing at voting stations.

Despite warmer weather in the northern areas of Limpopo, North West and Northern Cape, Election Day is predicted to be sunny and cool.

