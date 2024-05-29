South Africa: Seven Post-Election Crisis Points That May Face South Africa

28 May 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Hartley and Greg Mills

What happens if there is a hung election, with no clear winner - and the various political parties are unable to reach an agreement on a coalition or a government of national unity?

What happens in the days after the election will shape South Africa's future in a fundamental way. There is the possibility that the ANC could somehow defy gravity and levitate above 50% of the vote, leading to the continuation of its sole rule for another five years.

But for this to happen, voters would have to turn out in patterns that advantage the ANC and disadvantage its competitors across the country, and defy the findings of all major opinion polls which have it below 50%.

There is also the possibility that the political parties will be ready to do deals and move the country forward with a minimum of disruption if coalitions are needed.

But there is another possibility - that no deals are reached and the country enters a period of crisis.

This brings into sharp relief what will happen in the days following the election should there be no clear winner.

The Constitution requires that the new Parliament consisting of the newly elected MPs sits within 30 days of voting to elect the president.

The first sitting of the National Assembly must take place "at a time and on a date determined by the Chief Justice" but...

