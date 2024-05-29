South Africa: Budget Blues - Beleaguered Eastern Cape Health Department Staff Asked to Donate to CFO's Farewell

28 May 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

The Eastern Cape Department of Health's chief financial officer resigned and will leave the Department on Friday. But in a heartfelt memorandum, his staff members have asked everyone working for the beleaguered department to 'chip in' as there is no money to organise a party for him due to 'financial constraints'.

Eastern Cape Department of Health employees have been asked to contribute between R500 and R1,500 each for the farewell of the chief financial officer, Msulwa Daca, who has resigned.

An internal memorandum in possession of Daily Maverick states that there is no money in the budget for a party.

But the department's spokesperson, MK Ndamase said it was not a departmental initiative and said it was important that taxpayers' money doesn't get used for farewell parties.

"We can confirm that after almost five years in the Eastern Cape Department of Health service, CFO Daca will be leaving to pursue his other interests.

"We can also confirm that his office asked for donations internally to organise a farewell party for him. This is not being organised by the department but by staff at the CFO's office."

The "internal memo" sent to Daily Maverick has been communicated on official Eastern Cape Department of Health stationary and is addressed to "All deputy director-generals, all general managers, all CEOs, all district managers, all senior managers, all managers and all staff members."

It further states: "The Department plans to have a farewell function to appreciate his excellent performance during his five-year tenure.

"The venue was...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

