Rwanda: Close to 5,000 Athletes Confirmed for Kigali Peace Marathon

With 10 days to go, at least 4,778 have registered for the much-anticipated 19th edition of the Kigali International Peace Marathon slated for June 9.

Registration, which has been open since February, continues to attract athletes interested in competing at the running race which will take place for the first time, since it was upgraded to World Athletic Elite Label up from World Athletic Label.

The athletes registered for the June running event include 1794 from Rwanda and 2,984 international athletes.

Some 702 Rwandan athletes and 1,201 internationals have registered in the half marathon category while 95 Rwandan and 514 foreign long-distance runners registered in the full marathon category.

Meanwhile, 1,794 Rwandans and 1,269 foreign athletes have confirmed their participation in the Run For Peace category.

Kigali International Peace Marathon is organised annually by Rwanda Athletics Federation (RAF) in partnership with the Ministry of Sports.

The race symbolizes the resilience of Rwanda's rebirth after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and it has, since its inception in 2005, embraced the noble cause of promoting peace amid ongoing conflicts worldwide.

Kenya and Ethiopia have been dominating the event over the years, raising the bar high for Rwandan athletes despite competing on home soil.

During the 2023 edition, Kenyan runners dominated the race, bagging 10 medals out of a possible 12 while no Rwandan athlete managed to win any of the medals.

George Onyancha Nyamori, who struck gold in the men's full Marathon (42.196km) in 2023 after clocking 2:17:41 will return to defend his medal during the forthcoming event on June 9.

Meanwhile, online registration for the 2024 KIPM in underway (via www.kigalimarathon.org) since February for both local and international athletes, encompassing professionals and amateurs alike.

Rwandan residents can register for the Run for Peace at no cost, and for the half and full marathons at a fee of Rwf 5,000.

Residents of East African Community (EAC) member countries (Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Burundi, DRC, South Sudan) can register for $10 or €9 (Rwf 12,950).

Foreign athletes are required to pay $30 or €27 (Rwf 38,850) for the half and full marathons. Foreign and EAC residents living in Rwanda will pay Rwf 5,000 to participate in the Run for Peace.