Congo-Kinshasa: Kinshasa's Double Game in Eastern DR Congo Must Have Consequences

A new report by the United Nations Group of Experts exposing the Kinshasa regime's continued reliance on the FDLR genocidal militia as a proxy force in the fight against the M23 rebels in eastern DR Congo is as troubling as unsurprising.

This cynical strategy not only undermines regional peace efforts but also casts a long shadow over the international community's commitment to holding perpetrators of violence accountable.

ALSO READ New UN report exposes DR Congo's continued use of FDLR as proxy

The FDLR, a militia group founded by perpetrators of the Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, has long been a source of instability in the region. Its inclusion in the fight against the M23 is a Faustian bargain.

This blatant disregard for international sanctions against the FDLR also exposes Kinshasa's unserious approach to the Luanda peace process, a regional initiative aimed at de-escalating tensions that has since stalled.

It demonstrates a willingness to prioritize short-term military gains over long-term stability, a strategy guaranteed to backfire as they already have, on numerous occasions.

ALSO READ: Former FDLR deputy president on how genocidal militia was formed

The international community cannot afford to be bystanders in this cynical game. Continued financial and military support for the Kinshasa government must be contingent on demonstrable progress towards peace. This includes a clear break with the FDLR and a genuine commitment to the Luanda peace process.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Conflict Rwanda Congo-Kinshasa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Turning a blind eye to the use of the FDLR not only condones past atrocities but also risks emboldening perpetrators. The international community must send a strong message: there is no tolerance for proxy wars fueled by genocidal militias.

ALSO READ: Kagame, regional leaders meet in Addis to address root causes of DR Congo crisis

The people of the eastern DRC deserve lasting peace. The path forward is clear: the Kinshasa government must abandon its use of the FDLR, and the international community must hold it accountable for its actions. Only then can a genuine and inclusive peace process take root, offering hope for a region ravaged by violence for far too long.

But is there a sign for hope? The report itself is short of concrete recommendations that may guarantee accountability on the part of Kinshasa, which has played flip-flop on the question of FDLR for the last two years.