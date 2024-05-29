Rwanda, Zimbabwe Satisfied With Cooperation Arrangement

The governments of Rwanda and Zimbabwe have expressed satisfaction with the implementation of bilateral agreements signed by the two countries in political, diplomatic, as well as defence and security fields, among others.

This was noted at the end of a two-day mid-term review session of the Zimbabwe-Rwanda Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation held in Harare on Tuesday, May 28. The meeting appraised the progress made in the implementation of 30 Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) and agreements signed since 2020.

The MoUs and agreements cover a wide range of sectors including security, immigration, taxation, trade and investment cooperation, tourism, climate change, transport, agriculture, mineral resources, housing, exchange of educational personnel and expertise and media and broadcasting.

Delivering his closing remarks, Rwanda's Ambassador to Zimbabwe, James Musoni, told delegates from both countries that he was happy with the progress being made in the implementation of the MoUs and agreements.

Musoni said: "We shared ideas and learnt a lot from each other. First, we must all celebrate our achievements. We have demonstrated that a lot is achievable when two sisterly countries come together to foster their bilateral cooperation.

"Second, we must all commit to the work ahead of us. We cannot think of the signed agreements or MoUs as the outcome of our work. We must all resolve to translate our work into actions that deliver results that are beneficial to our people."

Musoni said in order to continue recording successes "we must keep ourselves accountable".

"We must be honest that we will all face challenges in implementing the commitment that we have made," he said.

"But we are committed to the path we are on. The only way to address the challenges we will face is the same way we have addressed our work during the day and a half together. The rule of the game is together."

The dispatch of the first batch of over 150 teachers and lecturers to Rwanda under the framework of the MoU on the exchange of educational personnel and expertise stands out as an outstanding testimony to the seriousness of the decisions in the joint commission.

Rwanda and Zimbabwe recorded remarkable achievements in the defence and security sector, where there have been exchanges and training of senior and junior officers in the army, and correctional service.

Successes have also been visible in the energy sector, with Rwanda Energy Group (REG) and ZESA completing a pilot street lighting project in Harare and energy access masterplan advisory services.

Musoni told the meeting on Monday that many other projects are in the pipeline. In the trade and investment sector, both countries have been hosting business forums on a rotation basis.

The last business forum took place in Rwanda in March and a number of businesses are being established in both countries as a result of the excellent cooperation.

In his closing remarks, Zimbabwe's Chief Director for Political Affairs Pearson Chigiji said the mid-term review was a success.

"I am satisfied with the tremendous amount of progress which we have witnessed especially on the exchange of educational personnel and expertise, which has become a flagship initiative in our pipeline of projects under the JPCC," Chigiji said.

"With the zeal and commitment that we have shown in the implementation of various MoUs, I am confident that success will be realised across the different sectors."

Chigiji emphasised the importance of monitoring and evaluation of implementation of agreed decisions between the two countries.

He said: "Let me end my remarks with a word of caution; that the negotiation and signature of many MoUs is meaningless if we do not implement the decisions we freely entered into.

"Instruments of cooperation are only as good, and to the extent that they are implemented."

The next Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation will be held in Rwanda next year.