Malawi: Chakwera Receives Letters of Credence From Mozambican Ambassador - Two Countries Agree to Utilize Beira Port

28 May 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa

President Lazarus Chakwera has received Letters of Credence from Mozambican Ambassador to Malawi Alexandre Herculano Manjate at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe today with the two countries agreeing to utilize the Beira Port.

Updating the media, Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Kasunda described Mozambique as a true friend of Malawi. He said presentation of letters of Credence to President Chakwera is an indication that the relationship between the two countries is cordial. He explained that President Chakwera visited Mozambique when he had just assumed office in the year 2020, to revive the relationship because Malawi relies mostly on Mozambique when receiving goods and other important services from elsewhere.

In his remarks, the High Commisioner said he will ensure that trade between the two countries is increased to spur economic development.

He also called on the two countries to utilize Beira Port, to minimize transport costs.

"We believe that the usage of Beira Port can have a big impact on people of Malawi," he emphasized.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.