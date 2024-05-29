Malawi: Chakwera Receives Letters of Credence From Mozambican Ambassador - Two Countries Agree to Utilize Beira Port

President Lazarus Chakwera has received Letters of Credence from Mozambican Ambassador to Malawi Alexandre Herculano Manjate at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe today with the two countries agreeing to utilize the Beira Port.

Updating the media, Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Kasunda described Mozambique as a true friend of Malawi. He said presentation of letters of Credence to President Chakwera is an indication that the relationship between the two countries is cordial. He explained that President Chakwera visited Mozambique when he had just assumed office in the year 2020, to revive the relationship because Malawi relies mostly on Mozambique when receiving goods and other important services from elsewhere.

In his remarks, the High Commisioner said he will ensure that trade between the two countries is increased to spur economic development.

He also called on the two countries to utilize Beira Port, to minimize transport costs.

"We believe that the usage of Beira Port can have a big impact on people of Malawi," he emphasized.