Egypt to Host Conference for Sudanese Civil Political Forces in June

Egypt will host a conference in late June 2024 to bring together all Sudanese civil political forces, with the participation of relevant regional and international partners.

The aim of the conference is to reach a consensus among the various Sudanese civil political forces on ways to build comprehensive and lasting peace in Sudan through a Sudanese-Sudanese national dialogue based on a purely Sudanese vision.

The invitation comes within the framework of Egypt's keenness to make all possible efforts to assist Sudan in overcoming the crisis it is facing and addressing its serious repercussions on the Sudanese people and the security and stability of the region, especially Sudan's neighboring countries.

This is in light of the deep historical, social, fraternal and deep ties that bind the Egyptian and Sudanese peoples together. And based on Egypt's commitment to supporting all efforts to achieve peace and stability in Sudan.

The Egyptian invitation comes from a firm belief that the current conflict in Sudan is primarily a Sudanese issue, and that any future political process should include all active national parties on the Sudanese scene, and within the framework of respecting the principles of Sudan's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, non-interference in its internal affairs, and preserving the state and its institutions.

Egypt is organizing this conference in continuation of its continuous efforts and endeavors to stop the war in Sudan, and within the framework of cooperation and integration with the efforts of regional and international partners, especially Sudan's neighboring countries, the parties to the Jeddah talks, the United Nations, the African Union, the Arab League, and the IGAD organization.

Egypt looks forward to the active participation of all Sudanese civil political forces and relevant regional and international partners, and to join hands to ensure the success of the conference in achieving the aspirations of the brotherly Sudanese people.