Egypt: Gem One of World Largest Museums Containing Unique Pieces - PM

Egyptian Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli asserted that the world is waiting for the inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) which is the largest museum in the world containing many unique artifacts.

He noted that the display halls use up-to-date technology.

He made the remarks during a meeting on Tuesday on following up preparations for the GEM inauguration.

Madbouli underlined the importance of establishing a number of international hotels in this area, especially in light of the presence of Sphinx airport, to lure a large number of tourists interested in the Egyptian civilisation.

Cabinet Spokesman Mohamed Homosani tackled ongoing preparations for the museum's inauguration as well as development of the surrounding area and roads leading to the museum.