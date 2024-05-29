Egypt: Health Minister Stresses Urgency to Expedite Efforts in Enhancing Healthcare for Eastern Mediterrane

28 May 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Health and Population Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar commended the report presented by WHO's Director-General, Tedros Adhanom, acknowledging the diligent work carried out by the World Health Assembly's General Secretariat. He highlighted the importance of both formal and informal consultations, along with the active engagement of the Programme, Budget and Administration Committee of the Executive Board.

These remarks were made by the Minister during the assessment of the 14th General Programme of Work draft at the 77th World Health Organization General Assembly in Geneva, on behalf of the Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office Member States. He expressed approval for the incorporation of the 14th General Programme of Work within the 13th Programme of Action evaluation recommendations, underscoring the necessity for ongoing assessment of program effectiveness in improving public health, as outlined in the new strategy's theory of change.

