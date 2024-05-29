Sudan: Secretary Blinken's Call With Sudanese Armed Forces General Burhan

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke by phone today with Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. Secretary Blinken and General Burhan discussed the need to urgently end the conflict in Sudan and enable unhindered humanitarian access, including cross border and cross line, to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people. The Secretary also discussed the resumption of negotiations in the Jeddah platform and the need to protect civilians and deescalate hostilities in El Fasher, North Darfur.
