South Africa: 10 Teachers Killed in Limpopo Crash - South African News Briefs - May 29, 2024

10 Teachers Killed in Limpopo Crash

An accident claimed the lives of thirteen people, ten of whom were teachers, in a devastating crash that occurred in Limpopo during the early hours of Tuesday morning, reports IOL. There were no survivors in the horror crash. The cause of the accident was allegedly caused by "reckless driving" on the part of the truck driver, who was reportedly on the wrong side of the road. Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Florence Radzilani visited the accident scene and called on all motorists to take extra precautions as they travel, especially during the early hours of the morning. Meanwhile, another tragic incident occurred in Meyerton, Gauteng. It involved a crash between two cash-in-transit vehicles, a minibus, and a sedan. As a result, three children lost their lives, and ten others were injured.

Limpopo Teacher Kills Husband After Finding Him Cheating

A 33-year-old teacher from Limpopo, Samkeliso Khanye, has been arrested in connection with the murder of her husband, Justice Mfundo Khanye, also 33, an acting principal, reports News24. Khanye allegedly shot her husband early on Monday morning after catching him in bed with another woman at a rented room in Dennilton. According to police sources, Samkeliso noticed her husband's absence and followed his phone's ringtone to the room, where she witnessed him with his lover. Enraged, she retrieved her husband's gun and fired multiple shots, fatally wounding Justice as he attempted to flee. An eyewitness claimed Khanye tried unsuccessfully to turn the gun on herself before being arrested. She appeared in court and was released on R3,000 bail.

