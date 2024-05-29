South Africa Heads to Polls

29 May 2024
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

South Africans are heading to the polls in what is reported to be the most fiercely contested elections since the end of apartheid in 1994, reports SABC News.

More than 27 million people are registered to cast their ballots in the polls that highlight growing political fragmentation after 30 years of democracy. Over 1.6 million people had applied for special voting which took place yesterday and on Monday.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has warned against disruptive protests as South Africans go to the polls. At least 2,800 soldiers have been deployed to hotspots around the country to assist police in maintaining law and order.

The Electoral Commission says it is ready to deliver the elections.

