Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo Names New Govt After Months of Delay

The Democratic Republic of Congo unveiled a new government on Wednesday, ending more than five months of deadlock following President Felix Tshisekedi's re-election.

Tshisekedi won a second term after elections in late 2023 that also handed his Sacred Union coalition a large majority in parliament.

But internal jostling for jobs has delayed the formation of a new cabinet of ministers.

The naming of a new government comes less than two weeks after the military said it had thwarted a coup attempt that saw armed men attack a minister's home before entering the Palais de la Nation that houses Tshisekedi's offices in the capital Kinshasa.

It also came at a time of renewed fighting in eastern DRC, where the Congolese army is trying to regain territory seized by Rwanda-backed M23 (March 23 Movement) rebels.

The new cabinet comprises 54 ministers versus 57 in the last government - a smaller-than-expected downsizing despite pressure to reduce costs.

Guy Kabombo Muadiamvita was appointed defence minister, a key post at a time when the DRC faces a serious security crisis in the east.

A lawyer by training, Muadiamvita was previously head of Congo's official gazette, the journal of record for legal acts.

Doudou Fwamba Likunde was named finance minister and Kizito Pakabomba was appointed to oversee the mines ministry and Congo's globally significant reserves of coltan, copper and other minerals.

Referring to the delay forming a government, the president's communications director Erik Nyindu said it took time for the different parties in the ruling coalition to find a compromise.

