South Africa: No Loadshedding On Election Day

Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has assured South Africans that there will be no loadshedding today.

This comes after the Ministry noted a social media post purporting to be a power alert - and advising of imminent loadshedding.

South Africans are today casting their votes in the National and Provincial Elections.

"We have noted the report, [which] is factually incorrect and an ill-guided political ploy to mislead the country on the eve of our 7th General Elections. Following 62 days of no loadshedding, there is growing and overwhelming support for Eskom's sustained and rigorous effort to self-correct, stabilise and strengthen the generation system.

"This work is buoyed by an across-the-fleet improvement in energy availability and reduction in breakdowns, following a conscious decision in March 2023 to invest in heightened planned maintenance. In addition to no loadshedding, this work has meant that, over the past eight weeks, Eskom has significantly reduced the amount of diesel used by the Open-Cycle Gas Turbines (OCGTs)," the Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Minister has expressed confidence in Eskom's work.

"The Ministry remains confident that the work we have been leading over the past 12 months, supported by the many competent Eskom employees and it's leadership team, will continue in the coming months and ultimately place the country on a firm foundation of energy security to support our inclusive economic growth and development agenda," Ramokgopa said.