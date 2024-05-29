Malawi: Chinese Parliamentary Delegation in Malawi to Cement Bilateral Relationship

29 May 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

A Chinese parliamentary delegation is im Malawian as Lilongwe and Beijing deepen their cordial bilateral relationship.

Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara, MP on Monday welcomed the Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, His Excellency, Mr Cai Dafeng and his delegation.

The Chinese delegation arrived in the country through Kamuzu International Airport for a three-day visit.

Speaking during the welcoming occasion, Speaker Hara said the visit will strengthen the relationship between the two parliaments.

"We expect to learn a lot from our counterparts. As you aware, the People's Republic of China is one of the countries that has supported Malawi with several projects including construction of the Parliament Building." She said.

The Speaker added that Malawi will benefit from the visit as the two counterparts are expected to share experiences, noting that the People's Republic of China is one of the few countries that has managed to move from poverty to wealth.

His Excellency Dafeng held talks with the Speaker of Parliament, Right Honourable Catherine Gotani Hara on Tuesday, 28th May, 2024.

