Malawi: CSOs Challenge Chakwera to Address and Resolve Raging Intra-Power Struggles in MCP

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) under the banner of National Advocacy Platform (NAP) have called upon President Lazurus Chakwera to address and resolve the power struggles within the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

A representative of the organizations, Masauko Thawe told reporters on Tuesday during a press briefing on the Country's Economic Performance that power struggle in the ruling party will affect development.

"These internal conflicts are impacting national development, and it is crucial to restore order and unity within the party to ensure effective governance and progress for the country," he said.

Thawe further said continued internal political conflicts within the ruling party are diverting focus from critical national issues, hampering effective governance.

Commenting on the same, Forum for National Development (FND) Executive Director, Fyson Chodzi said the President as a leader of the party should call for a meeting to discuss and solve the inhouse wrangles with all who are vying for positions in the party.

Chodzi pointed out the position of Secretary General (SG)in the party saying if left unattended to it can bring chaos which is not good for the country.

He said the ongoing political infighting and character assassination, particularly ahead of elective conventions are detrimental to national unity and progress as such distractions prevent government from fully addressing pressing socio-economic challenges.

"Political stability is essential for sustained economic development and persistent internal conflicts only serve to weaken the governance framework needed to drive national progress," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Chodzi cited example of Minister of Finance Simplex Chithyola Banda who is being attacked by the unknown within the party with some citizens taking the matter of his wealth to Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB).

Chithyola Banda is aspiring for the position of SG in MCP.

Chodzi added that the country should protect the integrity of the Minister of Finance because he is the one who seats on the international economic forums to speak on behalf of Malawi.

However the CSOs commended government for positive gains in economy resulting to donor confidence, increasing foreign exchange reserves, infrastructure development and a sign of economic recovery in Agriculture, Tourism and mining which are crucial for job creation, poverty reduction and overall economic stability.

They said despite the gains made, the fiscal space remains constrained due to low revenue collection, ongoing political infighting and character assassination ahead of elective conventions, debt burden and corruption.

The CSOs assured their commitment to continue working with government in collective pursuit for a better Malawi as well as the attainment of Malawi 2063.