Uganda: China Invites Museveni for FOCAC Forum in Beijing

Kampala, Uganda — China has incited President Yoweri Museveni for at the 9th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) will take place in Beijing from 3 rd to 8 th September 2024.

Zhang Lizhong, the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Uganda has handed the formal invitation letter from Xi Xingping President of the People's Republic of Chinathe to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abubakhar Odongo Jeje at a special meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting focused on issues of economic cooperation and multilateral matters.

"The Summit will feature four (4) simultaneous high level meetings on different themes, co-chaired by China and African leaders, a press conference by Foreign Ministers and the China - Africa Entrepreneurs Conference", said Amb. Lizhong. He further clarified that the Entrepreneurs Conference will be akin to a business forum.

The Ambassador also took the opportunity to announce that the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) has extended an invitation to Uganda to attend the High Level meeting on Shared Development, from 7 th - 11 th July 2024, in Beijing.

Odongo thanked the Ambassador for the invitations, assuring him of Uganda's continued interest in keeping open lines of engagement based on a long history of cordial relations with the People's Republic of China.

The meeting was attended by Amb. Phillip Odida, Director for Regional and International Political Affairs, senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and officials from the Embassy of the People's Republic of China.